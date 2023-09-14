Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

