Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $205,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

