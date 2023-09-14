Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.3%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$5.98. Approximately 2,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$22.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.76.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.