Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

PRU opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

