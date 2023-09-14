Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 119,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 28,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Global Helium Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

