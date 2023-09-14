Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Trading Down 0.5%

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 31,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 67,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

