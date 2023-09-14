Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

