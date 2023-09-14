Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

