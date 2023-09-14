General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $219.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

