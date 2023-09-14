Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 266 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.