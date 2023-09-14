Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Shares Down 1.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.72. 428,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 102,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.4499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

