Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 5,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

