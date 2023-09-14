Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Trading Up 16.9%

Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) were up 16.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Alvotech Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
About Alvotech
Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.
