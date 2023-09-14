Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Shares Up 2.7%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 4,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

