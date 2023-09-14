Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading Up 0.7%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Approximately 428,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,093,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.75.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

