AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) Stock Price Down 17.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Free Report) fell 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.42. 135,869,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 23,195,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,325,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,960,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,053,028 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,446 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.