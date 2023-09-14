AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) Stock Price Down 17.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Free Report) fell 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.42. 135,869,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 23,195,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,325,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,960,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,053,028 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,446 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

