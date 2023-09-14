AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMCU. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

