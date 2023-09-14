RC365 (LON:RCGH) Stock Price Down 23.9%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44). 4,175,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.58).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.15. The firm has a market cap of £42.41 million and a PE ratio of -4,600.00.

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

