MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Trading Up 23%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $2.89. 61,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 835,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.
MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter.
MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.
