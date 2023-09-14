MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Trading Up 23%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $2.89. 61,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 835,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

MicroAlgo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLGO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.