Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 5,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

