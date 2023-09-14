Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 11th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 153.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

KRC opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

