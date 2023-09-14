Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 170.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

