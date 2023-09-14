Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ CASY opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $275.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.11.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
