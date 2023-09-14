Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Grows By 630.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 630.9% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
IGEN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGEN Networks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.