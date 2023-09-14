Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Grows By 630.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 630.9% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

IGEN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

IGEN Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.