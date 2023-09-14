Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 643.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ENZN stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
