Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 643.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENZN stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.