Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 643.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENZN stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.