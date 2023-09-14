Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 640 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.38) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.63) to GBX 750 ($9.39) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.39) to GBX 860 ($10.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
