Truist Financial Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $79.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

