Truist Financial Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $25.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBEX. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. IBEX has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

