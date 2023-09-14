Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.79.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $199.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.