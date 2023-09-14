EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 186.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EYPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $10.81 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $378.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,490,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,560,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 327,892 shares of company stock worth $4,296,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

