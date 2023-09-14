Cantor Fitzgerald Raises The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $310.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $292.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

Shares of CI opened at $285.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

