Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

THC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

