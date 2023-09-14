Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 733.3% in August

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dino Polska Trading Down 0.3 %

DNOPY opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

