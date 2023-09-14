FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $50.45.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.