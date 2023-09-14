China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 937.8% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

China Merchants Bank stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.59.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

China Merchants Bank Increases Dividend

About China Merchants Bank

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. This is a boost from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

