Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACP opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 633.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 335,043 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 83.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 81,638 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

