Ethereum Classic Price Down 0.6% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $125.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.28 or 0.00057429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,601.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00236346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.08 or 0.00759645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00545476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00116369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,989,447 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

