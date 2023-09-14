Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.86. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

