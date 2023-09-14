Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.86. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $209.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.