West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$96.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$91.06 and a one year high of C$121.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$106.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.21.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 7.936311 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$144.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.