Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.62 or 0.00024881 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $59.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 364,393,912 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.