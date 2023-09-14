BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $32.75 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $212.85 or 0.00800133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $32.75 billion and $336.29 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,848,719 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

