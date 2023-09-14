QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. QUASA has a total market cap of $122,957.62 and approximately $3,245.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,496.09 or 0.99984639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00104219 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,245.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

