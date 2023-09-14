DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,013 shares of company stock worth $1,869,216. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.