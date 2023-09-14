DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,822 shares of company stock worth $838,453. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

