DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Newmark Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 668,808 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,816,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Newmark Group Price Performance
Shares of NMRK opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.74.
Newmark Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
