Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $197,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,697 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,722 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $87,127,000 after buying an additional 668,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADT by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,169 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,042,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

