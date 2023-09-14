Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 43,574 Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 4,684.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emeren Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Emeren Group by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at Emeren Group

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 227,369 shares of company stock valued at $741,947. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

