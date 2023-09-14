Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 855,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $14,254,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.7 %

NOVA stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $29.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

