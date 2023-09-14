FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

