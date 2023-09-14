Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.8 %

DAL stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 825.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.